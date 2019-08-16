comScore

Ilhan Omar Fires Back At Israeli PM Netanyahu: His Claims About Our Visit ‘Are Not True’

By Connor MannionAug 16th, 2019, 3:28 pm

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) fired back at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a long Twitter thread Friday, accusing the Israeli leader who banned her from visiting of lying.

Beginning the thread, Omar said her visit would have been focused on meeting with Palestinians, but added Netanyahu was not telling the truth when he said she wasn’t going to meet with Israeli officials.

Omar went on to cite a number of articles to talk about her plan to visit occupied areas of the region, like the Gaza Strip.

“Denying visits to duly elected Members of Congress is not consistent with being either an ally or a democracy,” Omar said.

