Freshman Rep.Ilhan Omar spoke with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Monday about President Donald Trump‘s incendiary comments about her and three fellow members of Congress in the past few days.

On Monday, the president said this about the sitting Congresswoman linking her to a terrorist organization: “I look at Omar. I don’t know, I never met her. I hear the way she talks about al Qaeda. Al Qaeda has killed many Americans. She said you can hold your chest out, you can, ‘when I think of al Qaeda I can hold my chest out.”

As ABC pointed out, Trump’s comments — which were a follow-up to his controversial tweets over the weekend claiming Omar and three other Democratic Congresswomen including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley should “go back” to their countries — were a misrepresentation of comments Omar made as a community activist in 2013.

Trump also used his remarks on Monday to say this about Omar and 9/11: “When she talked about the World Trade Center being knocked down, ‘some people,’ you remember the famous ‘some people.'”

He also said this about the Congresswomen he targeted over the weekend: “These are people who in my opinion hate our country.”

Speaking Monday afternoon, Omar called Trump’s words, “a blatantly racist attack” and “the agenda of white nationalists.”

Then, speaking with Maddow Monday evening, she doubled down on her criticism of the president, asking if Trump “knows” he is the president of the United States.

Omar began by pointing out to Maddow that Trump’s taunt to “go back to where you came from” is an “old racist trope” that “brown and black [people] in this country have been subjected to.”

The Congresswoman then said that in the past two days “we had to figure out how to respond” to such a taunt coming from the president of the United States.

“We were reminded, something that my 7-year-old says, does he know he is the president of the United States?” Omar stressed.

The congresswoman continued on: “We had to make sure to let him know that here in this country, we see everyone, we welcome everyone, and we remind people that they are valued. We are not going to allow him to continue his throwing of the pile of garbage that comes out of his mouth that allows for the media to be distracted truly from delivering the kind of inside investigation into the lawlessness that is of his administration.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

