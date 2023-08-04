‘I’ve Been Canceled’: Alan Dershowitz Ruefully Tells Newsmax His Books Aren’t Allowed at the Martha’s Vineyard Fair After Defending Trump

Famed attorney Alan Dershowitz said books he has written are not allowed to be sold at the Martha’s Vineyard book fair because he is a staunch defender of former President Donald Trump.

Dershowitz defended Trump at his first impeachment trial and has made numerous television appearances on right-wing media to defend the ex-president against the criminal charges levied against him in multiple venues.

But at what cost?

Appearing on Newsmax’s The Record, Dershowitz told host Greta Van Susteren his books have become pariahs on the posh resort island of Martha’a Vineyard in Massachusetts.

Van Susteren remarked how those who defend Trump – who was arraigned on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from his attempt to overturn the 2020 election – are sometimes shunned.

“I used to represent people charged with murder,” Van Susteren said, referring to her past career as an attorney. “I never got ostracized. And I was never for murdering or anything, but you dare represent Donald Trump, you’re gonna be ostracized–”

“Let me give you an example,” interjected Dershowitz, who was about to reiterate his past complaints about being persona non grata on the Vineyard, albeit with a new development:

Let me give you an example of what’s occurring while we speak. A mile from here, Martha’s Vineyard has its book fair. I am probably the man who’s written more books than any person in the history of Martha’s Vineyard, and I’ve probably sold more books than anybody who’s speaking at the book fair, but I’ve been canceled. My books are not allowed to be sold at the Martha’s Vineyard Chilmark book there because I defended Donald Trump. Until I defended Donald Trump, my books were featured every year at the book fair. I couldn’t care less about that. I still sell thousands of books.

“I got the point,” Van Susteren said, trying to end the interview.

“But you’d think the people of Martha’s Vineyard would want to make sure that a book fair doesn’t become a book unfair, in which people are canceled because of exercising Sixth Amendment and First Amendment rights. Shame on the Chilmark and Martha’s Vineyard book fair.”

The host bid Dershowitz adieu.

Last year, Dershowitz griped that he was essentially blackballed in the small town of Chilmark.

“So I’ve been cancelled, basically, by the Chilmark Library,” he told Isaac Chotiner of The New Yorker. “That has resulted in lots of people in Chilmark calling me and calling the library and saying, ‘We’re being deprived of Alan’s annual speech.'”

The Chilmark library disputed Dershowitz’s account.

Dershowitz also reportedly got into it with Larry David on Martha’s Vineyard.

“It’s disgusting,” David reportedly told the attorney. “Your whole enclave — it’s disgusting. You’re disgusting!”

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com