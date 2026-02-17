JD Vance Blasts Fox News Polling During Fox Interview: ‘The Worst’

Vice President JD Vance took a swipe at Fox News’s polling on Tuesday during a lengthy sitdown interview with anchor Martha MacCallum that covered a range of topics, including the upcoming midterm elections.

MacCallum pivoted to the midterms after a commercial break, saying, “Alright, we are back with Vice President JD Vance. So we just mentioned the midterms. I want to just put up a poll. This shows congressional vote preference. This was at the end of January, so just a few weeks ago, of all voters: Democratic candidate preference at 52, GOP candidate at 46. We’ve got a long way to go, but obviously that number would not be good for the majority.”

Vance replied, “That would not be good. I will say, as much as we love Fox News, we always think Fox News has the worst polling.”

“Me and the president agree on that. I’m sorry. It’s true,” Vance quipped, putting up his hands.

MacCallum replied, “I can show you other ones that are very similar, but since they’re ours, I show ours.”

Vance replied with his pitch for the midterms, “But here, here’s the fundamental issue in the midterms, and I think we’re gonna make this argument to the American people — and the American people are obviously gonna be the ones who make this decision — is, look, if you go back to the Biden administration, the average American lost about $3,000 in take-home pay during the four years that Democrats were in charge.” He concluded:

In the first year of the Trump administration, average Americans have gained about $1,200. Now, there’s kind of a good news, bad news dynamic there. If you’re looking at it from the perspective of the last year, Americans have done better. If you are looking at it from the perspective of the Biden administration, we’re still digging out of the hole the Democrats put us in. I think the question we’re going to put to the American people is: do you want to give the government back over to the people who, frankly, burned down the house and made most Americans much less wealthy and much less safe, or do you want to double down on the president’s leadership, which has helped us recover from some of the problems caused by Joe Biden and then has built a lot on top of it?

Trump has long attacked pollsters and polls that find unflattering results for him, even going so far as to sue some outlets over their polling.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

