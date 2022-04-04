White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reaffirmed the administration’s opposition to Florida’s HB 1557, which was signed into law last month by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL). The press secretary did not give the age she felt it was appropriate to have classroom discussions on gender identity and sexual orientation, which Florida’s new law prohibits in public schools from kindergarten through third grade.

“At what age does the White House think that students should be taught about sexual orientation and gender identity?” Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked during a Monday press conference.

Psaki did not provide a direct answer to the question and instead referred to Florida’s bill as promoting “hateful” policies, calling it the “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” a popular nickname among critics who say the short bill’s vague language could lead to LGBTQ discrimination going forward in schools.

“What we think it’s a reflection of is politicians in Florida propagating misinformed, hateful policies that do absolutely nothing to address the real issues,” Psaki said. “The Department of Education is well-positioned and ready to evaluate what to do next and its implementation, whether its implementation violates federal civil rights law.”

Psaki was also asked by Doocy whether the White House supports discussions of “sexual orientation and gender identity” to children before kindergarten, to which Psaki asked for specific examples of such practices happening in Florida before moving on. She referred to the law as a “politically charged harsh law that is putting parents and LGBTQ+ kids in a very difficult, heartbreaking circumstance.”

Supporters of Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” law have pointed to the fact that the law does not explicitly include the word “gay,” while critics say the language is too vague and political.

Florida’s law is facing opposition in and outside of Florida. A group of parents, educators, and advocates even announced this week a lawsuit against DeSantis and the state Board of Education, claiming the law will “stigmatize, silence, and erase LGBTQ people in Florida’s public schools.”

