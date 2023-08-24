Jim Jordan Pens Scathing Letter to Fani Willis, Questions ‘Motivation’ in Bringing Trump Indictment

As former President Donald Trump prepared to surrender to the Fulton County Jail Thursday, House Judiciary Chair and MAGA acolyte Jim Jordan (R-OH) launched an investigation into the “motivation” behind the district attorney’s indictments against Trump and 18 co-defendants.

Jordan sent a letter to Fulton Co. District Attorney Fani Willis questioning the “timing of this prosecution” on RICO charges of election tampering, stating it was “noteworthy” that Willis “launched a new campaign fundraising website that highlighted” her investigation into Trump just days before the indictments were issued by a Fulton Co. grand jury.

The letter questioned why it took Willis two-and-a-half years to file charges “at a time when the campaign for the Republican presidential nomination is in full swing,” and stated that the federal government “has a substantial interest in the welfare of former Presidents.”

Jordan claimed, “the indictment appears to be an attempt to use state criminal law to regulate the conduct of federal officers acting in their official capacities” and questioned “whether and how your office coordinated with DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith during the course of this investigation.”

Smith filed federal charges against Trump alleging the mishandling of classified documents in Miami, and election interference leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C.

The letter went on to lay out the Oversight Committee’s concerns:

Given the weighty federal interests at stake, the Committee is conducting oversight of this matter to determine whether any legislative reforms are appropriate or necessary. Such reforms could include changes to the federal officer removal statute, immunities for federal officials, the permissible use of federal funds, the authorities of special counsels, and the delineation of prosecutorial authority between federal and local officials.

To wrap up the letter, Jordan demanded that Willis produce a list of documents before Sept. 7.

So far, nine of the Fulton Co. co-conspirators have turned themselves in to the jail and have been released on bond. They included former Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, and Sidney Powell. Trump’s bail was set at $200,000 and he’s expected to to be released as soon as he’s processed.

Read the House Oversight Committee letter here.

