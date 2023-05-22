Jon Hamm Pans Josh Hawley in Campaign Ad for His Senate Opponent: ‘You Can’t Fake Courage’

Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-MO) Democratic opponent tapped into Jon Hamm’s star power to take aim at the Senate Republican’s attempts to portray himself as a champion of “manhood.”

Missouri candidate Lucas Kunce released an attack ad against Hawley on Monday that was narrated by the movie star. Throughout the video, the actor, a native of Missouri, mocks Hawley over his frequent claims to be a stalwart of fortitude and proper masculinity.

Manhood. You’d hope that means courage. Courage isn’t something you can give speeches or write a book about. It’s not sitting on the sidelines while others sacrifice, or denying help to those who did. It isn’t putting people down or trying to control them or using your own power for profit or ambition. In Missouri, you can’t fake courage. We’re the Show Me state. Courage is something you have to show us.

The video shows a montage of negative headlines about Hawley, his book (also entitled Manhood), and also the footage of him fleeing Donald Trump’s supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol hours after Hawley fist-pumped in solidarity with them. This is contrasted with Kunce’s service with the U.S. Marines and his vision for uplifting Missouri.

“If you want to be told about ‘Manhood,’ some guy wrote a book about it,” Hamm concludes. “But if you someone to show you courage, send Lucas Kunce to the Senate.”

Watch above, via Team Kunce.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com