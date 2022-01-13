Jordan Klepper Trolls Matt Gaetz In-Person, Asks ‘Who’s Gonna Take a Sh*t in the Rotunda?’ for Jan. 6 Reenactment

Jordan Klepper authored an all-time IRL troll of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) in a video posted by The Daily Show on Thursday.

Gaetz has said he supported the protests at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, but not the eventual storming of the building. On that day, rioters disrupted and delayed the certification of Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Like most House Republicans, Gaetz objected to the certification.

He is also under federal investigation. The Department of Justice is reportedly trying to determine if Gaetz had sexual relations with a minor. An associate of Gaetz is cooperating with authorities, and on Wednesday, Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend testified before a grand jury.

In the video, Klepper approached Gaetz in Washington, D.C.

“Hey, Matt Gaetz, if you were gonna reenact the events of Jan. 6, who is going to take a shit in the rotunda?” Klepper asked, alluding to the fact rioters defecated in the Capitol on that day.

Klepper to Matt Gaetz: "Isn't this a little bit childish, Matt, or is that what attracts you to this?" pic.twitter.com/kXPS8MOrOi — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 13, 2022

As security guards push him away, Klepper pressed on.

“And who’s gonna make the gallows?” he said. “Isn’t this a little bit childish, Matt? Or is that what attracts you to this?”

Despite the pugnacious reputation he has cultivated, at no point in the video did Gaetz engage with Klepper.

The full Daily Show segment, complete with person-on-the-street interviews can be viewed here.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com