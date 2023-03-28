Journo Deletes Tweet on Nashville School Shooting Calling City Home to ‘Hub of Anti-Trans Activity’ Daily Wire

Ben Shapiro and others at Daily Wire lashed out after a freelance journalist for NBC News put out a tweet on the Nashville elementary school shooting this week, pointing out that the city is the home to Shapiro’s Daily Wire, a “hub of anti-trans activity.”

Reporter Benjamin Ryan tagged Shapiro and Daily Wire hosts Matt Walsh and Michael Knowles in the tweet, which he quickly deleted after immediate pushback. Daily Wire recently moved its offices to Nashville and Ryan’s tweet is in reference to multiple hosts for the outlet being highly critical of gender-affirming care for minors and some have questioned transgenderism as a whole like Walsh, recently behind the controversial, but popular What Is a Woman? documentary from Daily Wire.

He deleted this tweet. But it's too late. pic.twitter.com/kzIPMRnGI6 — Jeff Charles, Agent of Chaos🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) March 27, 2023

On Monday, a shooter was gunned down by police after an active shooter call at the Covenant School in Nashville. A total of seven people, including three children and the shooter, were killed. Police later revealed the name of the shooter and identified the assailant as transgender.

Ryan’s tweet seemingly linking the shooting to Daily Wire earned responses from Shapiro and a number of Daily Wire hosts themselves, outraged at the suggestion of to the horrific tragedy.

“A self-identified trans person with a manifesto shoots up a Christian school, and the media have decided to run with Tennessee legislators owning guns, ‘anti-trans legislation,’ and The Daily Wire. The dishonest pretzling is astonishing,” Shapiro tweeted.

A self-identified trans person with a manifesto shoots up a Christian school, and the media have decided to run with Tennessee legislators owning guns, "anti-trans legislation," and The Daily Wire. The dishonest pretzling is astonishing. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 28, 2023

The Daily Wire founder also retweeted Walsh’s response.

“The media is now openly sending violent psychopaths after us,” Walsh claimed.

NBC reporter @benryanwriter responds to shooting by trans extremists by pointing out that the Daily Wire is also in Nashville. The media is now openly sending violent psychopaths after us. pic.twitter.com/WqfWWIBPJj — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 28, 2023

Left wing FILTH. His argument is that the transgendered psychopath had to murder children because people at the DailyWire do not support the mutilation of children’s bodies, under the guise of “gender-affirming care”.@benryanwriter, writes for the @nytimes and @guardian. pic.twitter.com/nKpKbafiEE — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 28, 2023

“Left wing FILTH,” Candace Owens wrote.

Tennessee officials said the Nashville shooter was a former student at the school that was targeted and had drawn a detailed map and surveilled the area ahead of time. Police also announced they have “a manifesto” from the shooter that they are currently investigating.

