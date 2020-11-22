JUST IN: Biden’s Secretary of State Expected to Be Tony Blinken, Obama’s Deputy Sec. of State

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to name Tony Blinken as his Secretary of State, according to a report by Bloomberg News national political reporter Tyler Pager.

Pager posted the news on Twitter Sunday evening, noting that his sources had confirmed that Biden had finalized his decision and was planning to make the announcement on Tuesday.

SCOOP: It’s official. Tony Blinken will be Joe Biden’s secretary of state, and the announcement is expected to be made on Tuesday, sources tell me, @jeneps and @SalehaMohsin — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) November 23, 2020

Biden has a long association with Blinken, and asked him to join his presidential campaign as a foreign policy adviser.

Blinken previously served as Deputy Secretary of State for President Barack Obama from 2015 until President Donald Trump was sworn into office on January 20, 2017. Prior to that Blinken served as Obama’s Deputy National Security Adviser starting in 2013, and was part of Biden’s own advisory team as the National Security Adviser for the Vice President from 2009 to 2013.

