Karine Jean-Pierre Stonewalls Fox News Reporter Before Abruptly Moving On: ‘I’ve Answered Your Question’

Fox News White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich was hard-pressed to get an answer from Karine Jean-Pierre about the Biden administration’s stance on the merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

The rival leagues shocked the sports and politics worlds on Tuesday by announcing the move after protracted legal battles. LIV, backed by Saudi Arabia’s government, is viewed by critics as part of the authoritarian petrostate’s efforts to “sportswash” its international reputation. Relatives of victims who were killed in the September 11 attacks were also outraged, as evidence suggests Saudi officials had connections with the hijackers.

“Make no mistake,” said a statement from 9/11 Families United. “We will never forget.”

During Wednesday’s press briefing, Heinrich asked Jean-Pierre about President Joe Biden’s view about the merger, but was stonewalled:

HEINRICH: You said he was briefed on it though, right? JEAN-PIERRE: That does not make the President—of course, he’s going to be briefed on it. He’s the President of the United States. But it does not— HEINRICH: So why can’t you comment on it? JEAN-PIERRE: But we’re not going to comment on it because it is a private entity. We’ve been consistent. HEINRICH: Then why would he be briefed on it? JEAN-PIERRE: We’ve been consistent. He’s the President of the United States. He gets to know everything that’s going on in the—in the world and in the country—right? That is important for him to know. He is—he is one of the leaders of the free world. HEINRICH: Is it typical to get briefed on private— JEAN-PIERRE: All right, this is— HEINRICH: I mean— JEAN-PIERRE: I’ve answered your question. We’re going to move on.

Later on Fox News’ Special Report, Heinrich said Jean-Pierre’s reluctance doesn’t square with previous comments from the White House about other major business deals.

“Now, it’s difficult to understand the administration’s justification because they have commented on private entity, big business moves before – like with Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter and also JPMorgan’s purchase of First Republic Bank,” she said.

