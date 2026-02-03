Karoline Leavitt Goes Off on Bad Bunny, Rips Celebrities ‘Demonizing Law Enforcement’

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt skewered Bad Bunny for his anti-ICE speech at the Grammy Awards, saying it was a pathetic display from yet another Hollywood “elitist” who cares more about illegal immigrants than American citizens.

Leavitt was asked about the singer’s comments while speaking to reporters in front of The White House on Tuesday.

“I think it’s very ironic and frankly sad to see celebrities who live in gated communities, with private security, [and] with millions of dollars to spend protecting themselves trying to just demonize law enforcement,” Leavitt said.

Leavitt continued by claiming Bad Bunny and other A-Listers never showed concern when illegal immigrants savagely attacked American women during Joe Biden’s presidency.

“You didn’t hear this same kind of uproar from celebrities in Hollywood when the previous administration allowed an invasion of our nation’s borders and allowed innocent women and girls like Jocelyn Nungaray and Laken Riley to be killed and raped and murdered at the hands of people who should have never been in our country in the first place,” Leavitt said.

Her sharp response comes after Bad Bunny started his acceptance speech for Album of the Year by bashing ICE on Sunday.

“Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say — ICE out!” he said.

That sparked a 30-second standing ovation from the Grammys crowd.

“We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we are not aliens, we are humans, and we are Americans,” he continued.

He wasn’t the only celeb who slammed ICE at the Grammys, either. Artists like Justin Bieber and Kehlani wore white-and-black “ICE OUT” pins for the show, and Kehlani yelled “F*ck ICE” while accepting an award early in the night.

Billie Eilish similarly knocked President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigrants during her acceptance speech.

“No one is illegal on stolen land,” Eilish declared.

Watch above via C-SPAN 3.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!