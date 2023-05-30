Kevin McCarthy Threatens to Charge FBI Director Wray With Contempt Over Biden Investigation

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy warned that he will charge FBI Director Chris Wray with contempt of Congress if he doesn’t do more to cooperate with the investigation into President Joe Biden’s family.

McCarthy joined Fox & Friends on Tuesday to discuss the debt ceiling negotiations when the discussion moved to Wray’s upcoming meeting with House Oversight Chairman James Comer. This comes after Comer accused the FBI of refusing to comply with a subpoena demanding that the agency produce internal documents related to the Biden family’s business dealings with foreign entities.

Comer has threatened to hold Wray in contempt of Congress if he doesn’t comply with his demands for the files. McCarthy reiterated the threat as he told Fox & Friends that he recently spoke to Wray and told him to hand over the document by the end of the day.

Today is the deadline. So let me not just tell you, let me tell Director Christopher Wray right here, right now. If he misses the deadline today, I’m prepared to move contempt charges in Congress against him. We have jurisdiction over this. He can send us that document. We have the right to look at that, Republicans and Democrats alike in that committee, and if he does not follow through with the law, we will move contempt charges against Christopher Wray and the FBI. They are not above the law.

The FBI has expressed concern that releasing confidential source information in the document could jeopardize ongoing investigations, and the demand follows multiple stumbles by Comer’s attempts to establish criminal wrongdoing by the Bidens.

