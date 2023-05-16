‘Let’s Don’t Have Elections Anymore’: Alabama Senator Rages About Durham Report Findings, Demands People Go to Jail

Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) offered his reaction on Tuesday to the report from Special Counsel John Durham and declared the alleged targeting of Donald Trump to be so enraging that Americans should say, “Let’s don’t have elections anymore.”

Tuberville appeared on Newsmax’s John Bachman Now and was shown a clip from defense attorney Alan Dershowitz discussing the Durham report with Greta Van Susteren from the day before.

“I think the Durham report demonstrates that from the very beginning, these people were prepared to distort the facts, distort the law for partisan, political purposes, for what they thought was the legitimate goal. Get Trump,” Dershowitz said about the report, which summarized Durham’s investigation into the origins of the probe examining potential ties between Trump and Russia.

“I mean, that’s all this was. They just did not like the fact that a political outsider had a legitimate shot at becoming president of the United States. One of the other things, too, from the report that stands out is that they continued this after President Trump was elected. What’s your response?” John Bachman asked Tuberville.

“Well, they don’t like, the swamp does not like any outsider whatsoever. And, you know, it’s just a shame people don’t go to jail for this. There’s a whole list of people that lied about this or some Congress people that lied about this,” Tuberville replied, adding:

And, oh, we’ve got Russia collusion information, which is the biggest problem I can’t go to. I can’t even talk about it. You know, it’s so bad. But if people don’t go to jail for this, American people should just stand up and say, “Listen, enough’s enough. Let’s don’t have elections anymore.” I wish there was a special investigation into the voter fraud because it was outrageous what happened. But nobody wanted to look into it because they were afraid they were going to be called out. And so it is what it is. Hate that this happened.

