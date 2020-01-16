comScore

MAGA Twitter Has Field Day Mocking Impeachment Article Transfer With Edited Meme Clips

By Charlie NashJan 16th, 2020, 1:12 pm

Republicans celebrated the delivery of impeachment articles to the Senate this week with edited meme clips set to the Benny Hill Show theme tune, Darth Vader’s Imperial March, and more.

Several Twitter users shared edits set to Darth Vader’s Imperial March from the Star Wars movies.

Even former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) shared one of the edits, commenting, “Great music!”

Other users created and shared versions with the Benny Hill Show theme tune, and the Oompa Loompa song from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

