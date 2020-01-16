Republicans celebrated the delivery of impeachment articles to the Senate this week with edited meme clips set to the Benny Hill Show theme tune, Darth Vader’s Imperial March, and more.

Several Twitter users shared edits set to Darth Vader’s Imperial March from the Star Wars movies.

I had to do it pic.twitter.com/Mi4eJdkYkm — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 15, 2020

House Democrats walk over and hand the signed articles of impeachment to the Senate. A historic moment. (Sound on) pic.twitter.com/jRLpGPzEaF — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) January 15, 2020

Even former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) shared one of the edits, commenting, “Great music!”

Other users created and shared versions with the Benny Hill Show theme tune, and the Oompa Loompa song from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

I could watch this all day pic.twitter.com/h7PfXSDaQr — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 16, 2020

The High Church of Liberalism: pic.twitter.com/4LWgdfh6HC — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) January 16, 2020

As your Minister of Memes I never let your memes be dreams…… Your wish is my command! https://t.co/HJhgtHFi36 pic.twitter.com/TeDQqqRN4k — Sol 🎬 (@Solmemes1) January 16, 2020

Lol. Here’s my take. Lol TRUMP 2020. pic.twitter.com/0j2PxwbyWd — PaTiMa ❤️ bLuSh (@PATIMA_BLUSH) January 15, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]