New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman followed up her story on John Bolton’s upcoming book by reporting that his revelations are becoming a source of concern among Senate Republicans.

On Sunday, Haberman and her colleague, Michael Schmidt, broke the news that Bolton’s book will claim that President Donald Trump told his former national security adviser he was withholding Congressional-approved aid to Ukraine over investigations he wanted into the Biden family. This development has prompted new questions about how Trump’s Senate impeachment trial will proceed — and whether it will include testimony from Bolton.

Since Bolton submitted a copy of his manuscript to the National Security Council for pre-publication review, the White House was presumably aware of what Bolton would claim. The allegations undermine Trump’s defense that investigations were not tied to the aid and, as Haberman reports, some senators are feeling “blindsided” and asking who got to see the manuscript when it was sent out.

“Per sources, some GOP senators privately pushing White House for information on who at administration had visibility into the manuscript over the last month,” Haberman tweeted. “Senators feel blindsided.”

