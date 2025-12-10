Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Trump for Bragging About the Economy: ‘It’s Insulting to People’s Intelligence’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) slammed President Donald Trump on Wednesday for giving the economy a grade of “A-plus-plus-plus-plus-plus.”

On Tuesday, Politico released an interview with Trump in which he gave the economy a glowing review.

“A-plus,” he said when asked what grade he would give the economy. “Yeah, A-plus-plus-plus-plus-plus.” He also claimed that “prices are coming down substantially.”

That view doesn’t square with how Americans feel, however. Just 36% of Americans approve of his handling of the issue, according to a Fox News poll last month. Meanwhile, nearly half of Americans say Trump’s policies have personally hurt them.

In an interview with CBS News on Wednesday, Greene criticized Trump’s rosy economic outlook.

“The president needs to be aware that he’s a billionaire president of the United States,” she said. “You can’t gaslight people and tell them that their bills are affordable, and you can’t tell them that the economy is in A+++. You just can’t do that, and I think it’s insulting to people’s intelligence.”

“I think the president needs to be aware that he's a billionaire." President Trump on Tuesday gave the economy under his administration an “A++++,” and said that he is “crushing” inflation. Following his remarks, Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene argued that many… pic.twitter.com/YbLlCjEdR7 — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 11, 2025

Trump and Greene have been on the outs since the congresswoman broke with the president on several issues, including the Epstein files, H-1B visas, and tariffs. In response, Trump withdrew his endorsement of Greene in next year’s midterms. Greene subsequently announced she will resign from Congress in January.

“I actually am starting to feel very sorry for President Trump,” she told CBS. “It’s actually a very poor reflection on him that he chooses to speak about me that way.”

She also warned that Trump’s rhetoric could imperil Republicans going forward.

“He always continues to speak about women like this, and that’s something that women all over the country pay attention to,” Greene added. “I think the Republican Party needs to take a hard look at it, because the Republican Party has a very difficult time with women voting for them.”