Billionaire Mark Cuban refused to comment on his politics when asked about his endorsement of former Vice President Kamala Harris on the heels of a press conference with President Donald Trump.

Cuban stood behind Trump as the president addressed the press about TrumpRx.gov, his government program aimed at making medications more accessible through discounted pricing, and announced that 600 low-cost generic drugs would be available to Americans via the website.

In partnership with Cuban, the TrumpRx website may sometimes direct users to Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs, which sells pharmaceutical drugs at cost with a 15 percent markup and a fixed $5 fee, plus $5 for shipping.

Other partners in this initiative are set to include GoodRX and Amazon.

A reporter noted that it was “remarkable” to see Trump and Cuban, who has previously been an outspoken critic of Trump and endorsed Harris during her presidential run, on the stage together.

Trump replied, “Well, he made a mistake. It was a big mistake,” soliciting laughter from the crowd and Cuban himself.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House after the press conference, Cuban evaded questions about politics altogether.

“Do you regret supporting former Vice President Harris?” one asked.

“I’m not going into my politics at all,” Cuban replied.

When also asked if he is worried about the Iran War impacting global supply chains and potentially the price of drugs, Cuban insisted he does “not know enough about the details” and “couldn’t even give you a good answer” until “they give me top secret clearance.”

On his message to Democrats who “might be surprised to see him” at Trump’s White House, he asserted, “Democrats want cheaper medications, too. When all is said and done, the goal is the goal. How do we make medications and healthcare cheaper? That’s all I care about.”

One reporter asked Cuban if he feels that more Americans should view Trump’s actions through “a nonpartisan lens.”

Cuban plugged his website and TrumpRx for people “concerned about healthcare” and buying medications before adding, “The way I always look at politics and any politician is, the only thing I care about is can they reduce the stress of the American people? All the politics increases stress. This, TrumpRx and Cost Plus Drugs working together, is one step toward reducing your stress. To me, that’s the ultimate goal.”

Watch above via LiveNOW from Fox.

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