Matt Gaetz Gets Gross in Weird Rant on House Dems, Talks About Giving Pelosi ‘A Sponge Bath’ and Trimming ‘Her Toenails With My Teeth’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) says he’d rather give Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) a sponge bath than have dinner with his least favorite member of Congress.

Gaetz joined Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on an episode of her MTG Live podcast this week where the two chatted about the January 6 subcommittee and its upcoming primetime hearing on Thursday. The pair eventually discussed committee member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who appears to be both of their least favorite member of Congress — but a tad more so for Gaetz who made it very clear he and Schiff will be having no dinner plans in the future.

“Is he your least favorite member? He’s mine,” Gaetz said to Greene after wondering aloud how much of a role Schiff would play in the proceedings.

“He’s at the top for me,” Greene added while Gaetz barreled forward with expressing his dislike for the California congressman.

“I would rather give Nancy Pelosi a sponge bath than endure like one dinner with Adam Schiff,” he said while Greene laughed and called the image disgusting, no doubt reading the mind of (hopefully) every listener.

As Gaetz continued, Greene added to the mix though and asked, “would you trim her toe nails?”

“I would trim her toe nails with my teeth before I would go to dinner with Adam Kinzinger,” Gaetz said, quickly correcting himself and saying he meant Adam Schiff.

“That’s really impressive,” Greene noted before somewhat getting the show back on track, noting Schiff has “abused his power in Congress” by pushing the “Russia hoax” and now with the January 6 subcommittee.

“I think he should be expelled from Congress,” she said, “and I think he owes a debt to the American people for all the tax dollars that he has wasted, emotional harm … he destroyed people’s character through his efforts, and he’s continuing to do so.”

