Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) slammed Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) for attending a white nationalist event.

“There’s no place in the Republican Party for white supremacists or anti-Semitism,” said McConnell in a statement to Politico on Monday.

In a statement to Punchbowl News, McCarthy called Gosar and Greene’s participation “appalling and wrong.”

NEW. I just caught up with @GOPLeader on MTG, Gosar attending a white supremacist rally. He said he plans to meet with @RepMTG this week. “This is unacceptable.” pic.twitter.com/rw3U2MY50j — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 28, 2022

Greene and Gosar were at the America First Political Action Conference over the weekend. It was hosted by white nationalist and anti-Semite Nick Fuentes, who, at the conference, praised Russia amid its military invasion of Ukraine. He also said, “Our secret sauce here – it’s these young, White men.”

McConnell is not the only GOP leader to condemn Greene.

“White supremacy, neo-Nazism, hate speech and bigotry are disgusting and do not have a home in the Republican Party,” she said in a statement.

Ronna McDaniel statement on Marjorie Taylor Greene appearance last night at Fuentes event: “White supremacy, neo-Nazism, hate speech and bigotry are disgusting and do not have a home in the Republican Party.” — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 26, 2022

Other Republicans slammed Greene and/or Gosar for attending AFPAC.

“As Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep Paul Gosar speak at this white supremacist, anti-Semitic, pro-Putin event, silence by Republican Party leaders is deafening and enabling. All Americans should renounce this garbage and reject the Putin wing of the GOP now,” tweeted Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).

As Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep Paul Gosar speak at this white supremacist, anti-Semitic, pro-Putin event, silence by Republican Party leaders is deafening and enabling. All Americans should renounce this garbage and reject the Putin wing of the GOP now. pic.twitter.com/6fgpV6ohZ8 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) February 26, 2022

“I am going to play it. You spoke to a white supremacy group. You are defending your presence there. If this was not bizarro world, you would be the one censured and excommunicated from the GOP. You will lose ultimately, just like Putin. And people will curse your name,” tweeted Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL).

I am going to play it. You spoke to a white supremacy group. You are defending your presence there. If this was not bizarro world, you would be the one censured and excommunicated from the GOP. You will lose ultimately, just like Putin. And people will curse your name. https://t.co/Zkeyw1kmtP — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) February 26, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com