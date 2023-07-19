‘My Former Party Is So Clueless!’ Joe Scarborough Mercilessly Mocks MTG as Biden’s ‘Great New Spokesperson’

The words of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) continue to haunt her as President Joe Biden used her comments at Turning Point USA in a new campaign ad. And no one is more amused by the ad than former Republican representative and MSNBC’s Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough.

Along with co-host Mika Brzeznski, Scarborough introduced their segment on the ad by facetiously referring to Greene as Biden’s “great new spokesperson”:

Scarborough: They have a great spokesperson now.

Brzeznski: Yeah, they have come up with a new spokesperson.

Scarborough: And this spokesperson — I mean, never really saw it coming.

Brzeznski: I didn’t either. I usually see it.

Scarborough: But they laid out their successes I think in a way that —

Brzeznski: Crystallizes it, really.

Scarborough: And it is like she’s lived it herself.

Brzeznski: So let’s listen to the new Biden campaign spokeswoman bragging on all the accomplishments of this administration.

After playing the ad, which twisted MTG’s criticisms into a list of accomplishments by the Biden administration, Scarborough cracked up as he turned to the panel, first to historian Walter Isaacson:

Walter, Walter, Walter! My former party is so clueless. The people who are the most influential in the House are people who are attacking Medicare. MTG is from rural Georgia, from where my family is from, Dalton, Georgia, attacking Medicaid, certainly should be understanding that hospitals in Dalton, Georgia, and nursing homes in Dalton, Georgia, assisted living centers in Dalton, Georgia, all of [this] healthcare for rural Americans depends on Medicare and Medicaid above all else, and those other accomplishments that she was talking about, those are what we used to call in politics 80/20 issues. Which means that you are on the side of the 80. The other side is on the side of the 20. But this is what Republicans are doing on policy. It is what they are doing on abortion. It’s what they are doing on Ukraine. It is really crazy stuff, isn’t it?

Isaacson stated he “loved the jiujitsu” of the ad, how it didn’t need to edit or alter MTG’s words to make them mean something else.

Watch the video above via MSNBC.

