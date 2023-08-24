Nikki Haley’s Debate Performance Praised By Joe Biden, MSNBC

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley received praise from President Joe Biden and hosts on MSNBC following her performance at the first Republican primary debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Wednesday.

During the debate, Biden took to Twitter to post a clip of Haley railing against her Republican opponents for voting to pass legislation that added to the national debt.

“You have Ron DeSantis, you’ve got Tim Scott, you’ve got Mike Pence. They all voted to raise the debt and Donald Trump added $8 trillion to our debt and our kids are never gonna forgive us for this,” said Haley on the debate stage.

“What she said,” reacted Biden.

Following Haley’s skirmish with Vivek Ramaswamy, MSNBC host and former Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki also praised Haley, tweeting, “Haley pushing back on Vivek was a very good moment for her.”

Haley pushing back on Vivek was a very good moment for her. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) August 24, 2023

MSNBC host Joy Reid argued Haley “acquitted herself quite well, to be honest with you, and seemed like a reasonable Republican politician who kind of made sense,” while Rachel Maddow claimed Haley had “probably the most effective presentation” on the issue of foreign policy.

CNN political commentator Alyssa Farah Griffin — who served as the Director of Strategic Communications in Trump’s White House — also praised Haley’s performance during a CNN panel following the debate.

“Nikki Haley was the winner of the night. If you’re trying to pull for the sort of alternative to Trump who can get mainstream Republicans and win a general election, she did that,” Griffin declared.

