‘One Down, Eleven To Go!’ Trump Does Victory Dance Over Hunter Biden Indictment and Opening of ‘Pandora’s Box’

Former President Donald Trump took time out of his own busy legal schedule to gloat over the indictment of President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden on Thursday, and of course included a dramatic warning about more to come.

Hunter Biden, who has faced investigations and inquiry over the years for alleged crimes and inappropriate conduct, including the repeated accusations from the right that his business dealings directly include3d his father, was indicted on Thursday on three charges connected to his possession of a gun while using drugs. He now faces up to 10 years in jail if convicted.

Trump took to Truth Social to react to the news, gloating gleefully but promising more retribution to come.

“This, the gun charge, is the only crime that Hunter Biden committed that does not implicate Crooked Joe Biden. One down, Eleven to go!” Trump wrote.

“The Democrats, with all of their horrible, very unfair, and mostly illegal Witch Hunts, have started a process that is very dangerous for our Country. They have opened the proverbial Pandora’s Box, and it is possible that the USA will never be the same again. SO SAD!!!” Trump added.

Trump is no stranger to indictments, accruing four over the course of this year alone. He currently faces 91 criminal charges in connections to cases involving hush money, election interference, classified documents, and the January 6th insurrection.

