Paul Gosar Ridicules ‘Clown Generals’ Who Study ‘Cross Dressing and Marxism’ Amid Afghanistan Withdrawal

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) had quote the quote tweet of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Tuesday

Gaetz tweeted a poorly-aged clip of Gen. Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, saying Afghanistan’s government had the military necessary to defend the country.

“The Afghan security forces have the capacity to sufficiently fight and defend their country,” Milley said in remarks made less than a month ago. Since then, the Taliban has retaken the country for the first time in 20 years.

Gosar flagged the tweet and said President Joe Biden has received bad advice from “clown generals” like Milley, claiming they study “cross dressing and Marxism” instead of the military history of Afghanistan:

Biden has been ill advised by the clown generals who are “studying” cross dressing and Marxism instead of studying the history of war in Afghanistan. Here’s the cliff notes: the Afghans win wars on their turf. It was stupid to go there and even worse to stay for 20 years. https://t.co/siMY1d26y3 — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) August 17, 2021

Milley was heavily criticized by many conservatives in June for his testimony in front of the House Armed Services Committee in which the general said, “I want to understand White rage.” He also said he had read the works of Karl Marx, even though he is not a Marxist.

His comments came at a time when conservatives were already questioning the inclusion of diversity training in the military, and were alleging critical race theory was being taught to servicemembers.

Tucker Carlson of Fox News reacted to the testimony by saying Milley is “not just a pig. He’s stupid.”

The United States is the second modern superpower to fail to achieve its military aims in Afghanistan. In 1979 the Soviet Union invaded the country, and by the end of the 1980s had withdrawn in defeat.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com