Fox and Friends Runs Montage of CNN Dumping on Biden’s Bad Poll Numbers

On Friday’s edition of Fox and Friends, White House correspondent Peter Doocy reported on a brutal CNN poll out this week that showed, in the words of CNN’s Dana Bash, “Americans are deeply unhappy” with President Joe Biden — and Doocy included some clips from CNN saying just that.

Mediaite also found a few CNN clips that Doocy did not include. You can watch both montages below.

Fox’s Ainsley Earhardt was live from a diner in Urbandale, Iowa on Friday, and along with co-host Steve Doocy introduced the report on Biden’s poll numbers, which Peter Doocy delivered while traveling with the President and press corps to India.

The younger Doocy highlighted foreign policy first, pointing out that 2024 candidate and former ambassador Nikki Haley is polling “the strongest” against the president. He then noted the numbers are bad for Biden even within his own party, and played clips showing CNN offering bleak assessments of the result.

After the clips played, the expression on Doocy’s face said a lot.

But his brief montage could have been longer; CNN covered their poll throughout the day Thursday and into Friday. We collected a few examples of the coverage that show just how much more Fox could have included as examples of CNN’s brutally frank reporting.

Watch:

CNN’s point of view was a topic of conversation on Fox News on Thursday, as well, on the subject of Hunter Biden, with Nicole Saphier arguing the network is no longer “censoring” the news, in a discussion with Todd Piro, Emily Compagno, and anchor Harris Faulkner on Outnumbered.

CNN’s Manu Raju on Thursday interviewed Democrats in the Senate hallway about the outlook on Biden revealed in the CNN poll, and those results, too, were less than stellar. Democrat stragist James Carville called the numbers “alarming” on the network, and meanwhile NBC News is already asking potential rivals to just say they are rivals for the party’s nomination.

