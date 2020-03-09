Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), who is currently under self-quarantine after coming into contact with an individual who tested positive for the coronavirus during CPAC two weeks ago, tweeted that he’d “rather die gloriously in battle” than from the virus, Monday.

“Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does,” posted Gosar on Twitter, along with an image from 2018 South Korean movie The Great Battle.

In another Twitter post on Monday, Gosar wrote, “Good morning to everyone except those hoping I die from Corona Virus. You know who you are.”

Gosar announced he would be under self-quarantine on Sunday after coming under “sustained contact” with an individual who tested positive for the coronavirus at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

“I am announcing that I, along with 3 of my senior staff, are officially under self-quarantine after sustained contact at CPAC with a person who has since been hospitalized with the Wuhan Virus. My office will be closed for the week,” he revealed. “We are all asymptomatic and feel great. But we are being proactive and cautious. Keep the person in the hospital in your prayers. We are in touch with the CDC and the White House. They are doing a great job staying on top of this.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) also announced on Sunday he would be self-quarantining after he too “briefly interacted” with the individual.

