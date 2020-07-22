Rep. Bobby Rush (D-IL) claimed on SiriusXM’s The Joe Madison Show, Wednesday that President Donald Trump “wants to instigate a race war” and say that he’s the “real Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan.”

“Anytime you send a group of armed bandits, outlaws, no uniform, no name, no identification, and you just snatch up innocent people and you take them off to some unrecognized, unknown place, you know you are really terrorizing a nation,” declared Rush in response to the news that federal agents will be sent to Chicago to combat violence. “And for Trump to talk about sending federal agents in Chicago, we won’t stand for it.”

Rush went on to claim, “Trump wants to instigate a race war. He wants to have Black folks fighting White folks s he can rise up and say, ‘I’m the real Grand Wizard of the Klu Klux Klan and I’m the President. Re-elect me.’ That’s what he’s trying to do.”

“He’s trying to play to the fears, to the racial animus that exists among certain White people, and he will do everything and anything to do that, because he wants to be re-elected at all costs,” Rush opined.

Listen above via SiriusXM’s The Joe Madison Show.

