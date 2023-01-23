Rev. Franklin Graham Says He’s Not Backing Anyone in 2024 GOP Primary, Days After Trump Trashed Evangelicals For Holding Out

Rev. Franklin Graham told CBS News he will not be endorsing anyone in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, despite being a close ally of former President Donald Trump – who has recently been attacking Evangelical Christian leaders for withholding support.

“I’m going to stay out of it until after the primaries have finished,” Graham told CBS News on Friday after giving the final prayer at the March of Life rally in Washington, D.C.

Graham, who supported Trump in 2016, declared in 2020 that be believed Trump would be remembered as “one of the great presidents” in history.

However, when pushed by CBS on why he won’t endorse in the primary, Graham said it’s not even a “big decision — it’s an easy decision.”

“I’m just not going to get involved in supporting this one over that one. Let’s just let the people decide. And when the dust is settled, I’ll make a decision on that point,” he concluded.

Graham’s comments came days after Trump joined David Brody’s Water Cooler program and denounced Evangelical leaders for not immediately jumping onto his 2024 bid.

“Nobody has ever done more for Right to Life than Donald Trump. I put three Supreme Court justices, who all voted, and they got something that they’ve been fighting for 64 years, for many, many years,’” Trump told Brody, taking credit for the end of federal abortion protections.

“There’s great disloyalty in the world of politics and that’s a sign of disloyalty,” Trump added, jabbing his Evangelical base.

“I think [the evangelical vote] is always up for grabs. I don’t think any politician should take it for granted,” Graham also told CBS, striking a very different tone than Trump.

First Baptist Church of Dallas Pastor Robert Jeffress has also declined to endorse Trump and hosted former Vice President Mike Pence days before Trump’s “disloyal” comments.

Jeffress spoke to CBS on the topic, saying, “My lack of offering an endorsement had nothing to do with a diminishing enthusiasm of President Trump. I have been his most vocal and visible evangelical supporter since 2015. I just felt like it was a little early to be doing that. And I think the best decision is to keep my powder dry for right now.”

“If I had to bet money, and I’m a Baptist pastor, so I don’t bet money, but if I had to, I would say Trump is going to be the nominee in 2024,” he added. “I think it’s going to be an uphill climb for anybody to run against Trump at this time.”

