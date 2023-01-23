Nancy Pelosi Had Priests Perform an ‘Exorcism of the House’ After Attack on Husband, Daughter Says

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) invited priests to her house over Thanksgiving in an apparent effort to rid it of evil after the violent attack on her husband, her daughter said.

On October 28, an intruder broke into a San Francisco residence owned by Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi, who was assaulted with a hammer. Nancy was not home at the time. Paul was hospitalized for six days and required surgery.

The suspect, David DePape, told police he wanted to maim Nancy Pelosi because she was the “leader of the pack” of the Democratic Party, according to an affidavit.

New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd wrote a lengthy profile on Nancy Pelosi, who stepped down from House Democratic leadership before the new Congress was sworn in.

The Pelosis’ daughter, Alexandra Pelosi, told Dowd that her mother, a Catholic, was so distraught after the attack, she invited priests to the house less than a month after the attack:

Alexandra, always the id to her mother’s superego, was more blunt: “I think that weighed really heavy on her soul. I think she felt really guilty. I think that really broke her. Over Thanksgiving, she had priests coming, trying to have an exorcism of the house and having prayer services.”

It is unclear if the clergymen performed a literal exorcism on the residence.

Conspiracy theories about the attack abounded in right-wing media circles, and several Republican candidates and elected officials also made jokes about the incident.

“It’s a miracle that this kind of thing never happened sooner,” Alexandra said of the attack. “We were always worried. It’s like your worst fear coming to life.”

