Right Sounds Alarm Over IRS Job Posting Saying Agent Will Carry Firearm and ‘Use Deadly Force If Necessary’

Numerous conservatives took to Twitter on Wednesday to raise alarm over an IRS job posting seeking an agent who would carry a firearm and “use deadly force if necessary.”

The link to the job posting is “temporarily unavailable,” a message informs anyone who clicks it. Numerous screenshots were taken, however, and the page was saved in the Wayback Machine.

“The IRS is hiring new special agents! Requirements include working min ’50 hours per week, which may include irregular hours, and be on-call 24/7, including holidays and weekends” and “Carry a firearm and be willing to use deadly force, if necessary,'” News2Share editor-in-chief Ford Fischer originally tweeted.

The recently-passed Inflation Reduction Act includes almost $80 billion in funding for the IRS, though officials say the new funding and fresh hires will be used to mainly target fraud in higher income tax brackets.

“The resources in the reconciliation package will get us back to historical norms in areas of challenge for the agency — large corporate and global high-net-worth taxpayers — as well as new areas like pass-through entities and multinational taxpayers with international tax issues,” IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said of the new funding.

That has not convinced conservative critics of the funding, and the job posting did not help matters.

“We’re hiring special agents now!” the saved posting reads.

The position would be with Criminal Investigation (CI), the law enforcement branch of the IRS.

“As a Special Agent you will combine your accounting skills with law enforcement skills to investigate financial crimes,” the posting continues. Those hired would “participate in arrests, execution of search warrants,” and be part of “other dangerous assignments.”

“This is fine…” actor and outspoken conservative Adam Baldwin tweeted on Wednesday in reaction.

“Job requirements for Biden’s weaponized IRS,” Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-SC) added.

“Democrats are ready to audit you using their gun if necessary…” former Donald Trump administration official Richard Grenell wrote.

