Pete Santilli, a right-wing radio host, advocated recently on his show for the execution of former President Barack Obama along with former Attorney General Eric Holder and former National Security Advisor Susan Rice if former President Donald Trump is indicted this week — as Trump has claimed he will be.

This comes after Trump’s post on Truth Social over the weekend where he alleged that he will be arrested Tuesday stemming from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation over a hush-money payment to adult star Stormy Daniels.

The video was posted by Right Wing Watch on Twitter Monday and shows Santilli raging for the military’s involvement so that the “criminals” can be held accountable.

In the event that Donald Trump is arrested, radical right-wing broadcaster Pete Santilli calls on the military and law enforcement to round up Barack Obama, Eric Holder, Susan Rice, and other members of the "criminal cabal," line them up against a wall and execute them. pic.twitter.com/ODg3NADztL — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 20, 2023

“Get the military, whatever few are left that are gonna side with the people. That you military personnel and you people with guns and badges and law enforcement will succumb to the will of the people,” the Ohio-based Santilli raged, adding:

And ultimately, we demand, we absolutely demand that the criminals, the criminals in this country, if you want them held accountable, the criminals are Barack Obama, Eric Holder, Susan Rice, this entire criminal cabal that came about as a result of the murder of John F. Kennedy, the people that perpetrated the murder of John F. Kennedy, rise up to that.

The radical right-wing host suggested lining up the former officials against a concrete wall and “do what we must do to save not just our country, the entire world. ”

Watch the full clip above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com