‘Oh Good Lord!’ Watch Fox’s Top Anchors React to Trump Smearing DeSantis as a Groomer

Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum discussed former President Donald Trump’s latest jab at Gov. Ron DeSantis – after the Florida Republican said he has “real issues” to deal with.

MacCallum began noting this was a key “moment in the battle that’s clearly ongoing between these two men who are the top two contenders, at least at this moment, for the GOP nomination. Watch this from Governor DeSantis.”

“I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star. What I can speak to is that if you have a prosecutor who is ignoring crimes happening every single day in his jurisdiction and he chooses to go back many, many years ago, that’s an example of pursuing a political agenda and weaponizing the office,” DeSantis then says in a clip from earlier in the day.

“Well, soon after that, the former president went to Truth Social and fired back and his favorite name for the governor of Florida, Ron DeSanctimonious, he said, ‘will probably find out about false accusations and fake stories going on to say as he gets older, wiser and better known when he’s unfairly or illegally attacked by a woman or even classmates that are under age or possibly a man,’” Baier then reported.

“And he continued. And he linked to this story he has linked to before,” Baier added as MacCallum jumped in.

“Oh, good lord! Yes, we remember this photo of Governor DeSantis back when he was teaching. He spent a very short time teaching. And there’s a, you know, this photo that that Trump put out there of him hanging out with some of this students,” MacCallum clarified.

Earlier this year, Trump shared a meme with the photo in question suggesting that DeSantis was “grooming” his students at the time with alcohol.

Trump going heavy on the "DeSantis is a pedophile" stuff today. pic.twitter.com/LS2zRpke3z — Will Sommer (@willsommer) February 7, 2023

“We’re in a surreal place right now,” Baier said.

“Totally surreal!” replied MacCallum.

“Really surreal. And in the middle of this. You also have other cases that possibly could come to the fore. The case in Georgia, that is also in a grand jury. You have the special counsel looking at not only the classified documents, but the handling of January 6th. There’s a lot that’s bubbling up at this moment that could affect a lot of things,” Baier concluded.

“Jonathan Turley writing about this today, said that Trump is probably thrilled that this is the first one that he’s facing because it’s the weakest and most tenuous link between, as David’s Spunt was pointing out, this, you know, very old charge that I guess Covid allowed it to be a longer statute of limitations. But this should have been off the off the books in two years and tried to link it to an election of election scam that is, makes it a felony,” MacCallum then concluded.

