comScore

Senate Judiciary Committee Approves William Barr’s Attorney General Nomination

by | Feb 7th, 2019, 1:37 pm

In a vote along party lines, the Senate Judiciary Committee approved the nomination of William Barr to be the next Attorney General. His nomination will be headed to the Senate floor for a full vote.

If confirmed, Barr will be replacing Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, who replaced Attorney General Jeff Sessions after President Donald Trump fired him.

“I think we need a new attorney general I appreciate what Mr. Whitaker has done but I think the time has come for new leadership in the department,” Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said before the vote.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:
  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime
  5. SportsGrid
  6. AmboTV
  7. Gossip Cop