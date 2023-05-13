After the network’s apocalyptic coverage of the expiration of Title 42 at the U.S. southern border this week, Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto admitted, “So far, so, well, not so bad,” after speaking with the head of command in charge of monitoring the situation.

“How are things looking?” Cavuto asked.

“Over the last 48 hours, the numbers we’ve seen, I’m encouraged and probably better than we’d expected. So, your Texas guardsmen continuing to prevent, deter, illegal immigration interdicts and narcotics and weapons trafficking

and our orders are to hold the line,” said Brig. Gen. Matt Barker.

“Alright, so far, well, not so bad,” Cavuto admitted. “That was the joint Taskforce Lone Star commander telling us in the last hour that their deterrent is working to keep the border crisis from spinning out of control now that Title 42 is over.”

Cavuto then ramped things back up.

“Tens of thousands of migrants have already crossed the U.S. border this past week, 83,000 we’re told, thousands of more are making their way through Mexico as we speak, thinking that it’s a green light and that they can go ahead and deal with this and get accepted in this country once they’re done with this.”

Title 42 was a Trump-era measure that made it more difficult for migrants to request asylum in the U.S. in order to stop the spread of COVID-19. It expired Thursday at midnight and Fox News has been warning Americans to watch for a surge in illegals coming into the country and the “chaos” that would ensue.

Watch the Fox News clip above.

