Steve Bannon Rages Against ‘Traitor’ Elon Musk Who He Claims Is In The U.S. to ‘Grift Off the American People’

Former Trump campaign manager and White House advisor Steve Bannon raged against Elon Musk on Monday – blasting the Twitter owner as a pro-China “traitor.”

Bannon, whose hours-long daily podcast is very influential with the MAGA base, attacked Musk as anti-American and compared him to Fox Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch and billionaire George Soros.

Bannon made the comments during a screed declaring the U.S. geopolitical battle against China “World War Three.” He began by commenting on the recently leaked Pentagon documents regarding the war in Ukraine.

“It shows you that we know almost virtually nothing about what’s really going on in Ukraine,” Bannon insisted.

“And what you’ve been told, the triumphalist narrative is a stone-cold lie. That ain’t Steve Bannon and Jack Posobiec telling you that it’s not Charlie Kirk on Defund the War,” Bannon continued, claiming that’s what the documents show. Far-right figures in the U.S. have long claimed that Ukraine forces are failing to fend off the brutal Russian invasion and that news reports to the contrary are anti-Russian propaganda.

Bannon then turned his attention to China and ranted against NBC:

I got to go to that opening piece of NBC. Remember, NBC was, are the partners to the Beijing regime because they you know, they broadcast the Olympic games. Huge money for the Olympics were over there last year for the Winter Olympics, kowtowing to the CCP, never bringing up any of the issues related to the enslavement allowed by Xing. But that opening segment from the from the NBC reporter was absolutely pure propaganda for the CCP. That was 1,000% CCP talking points right there.

Bannon then turned his ire on French President Emmanuel Macron. “We got Macron cutting a deal in Beijing and coming out and saying, hey, you know, we shouldn’t take a side here and we shouldn’t you know, the currency thing is we got to look at alternatives.”

“At the same time, Elon Musk, who’s a traitor, not even an American, there’s another guy like Murdoch and like Soros, these guys, they get citizenship because they want to grift off the American people,” Bannon added, ripping into Musk.

“They are not Americans. They do not have America’s self-interest. He’s over there in Shanghai with the CCP money opening up the new factories to take all the business from the one they quote-unquote, ’We did in Texas,’” Bannon added.

After a lengthy screed regarding Chinese aggression surrounding Taiwain, Bannon concluded:

Macron’s in China this weekend. Elon Musk is in China this weekend. They’re getting all their buddies, all their buddies over there because it’s a time to choose either on one side or the other. You can’t be. And nobody’s straddling in the middle here. Nobody’s straddling the middle. This is the Third World War. You’ve got to pick a side. Have you picked the opposite side? No problem. Pick the opposite side. But you will deal with a resurgent MAGA America, that will hold you accountable.

This was not the first time Bannon went after Musk for his extensive business ties to China and the U.S. government subsidies Musk has received over the years.

“Musk Lies Almost as Frequently as He Breathes….He Overpaid by 2x for The Crime Scene Known as Twitter …Now His Paymasters in Beijing Demand He Screws Everyone to Get Their Money Back….” Bannon wrote on Gettr late last week.

During a mid-March sit down with far-right podcast Tim Pool, Bannon also alleged Musk was owned by the Chinese government. Musk replied on Twitter to a clip from the conversation, saying, “I used to think Bannon was smart & evil, but now I realize I was wrong about the first part.”

I used to think Bannon was smart & evil, but now I realize I was wrong about the first part — Harry Bōlz (@elonmusk) March 11, 2023

Watch the full clip above via War Room.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com