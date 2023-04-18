Steve Bannon is not buying the “snake oil” he says Elon Musk is peddling.

The right-wing podcaster commented on Tucker Carlson‘s interview with the billionaire and controversial Twitter owner.

“Anybody watch that interview with Tucker Carlson last night that’s buying this guy’s snake oil—you’re a fool,” Bannon said on his War Room podcast. “Let me just be blunt. Any of the fanboys and my brother, Darren Beatty, who I love, anybody that’s out there, fanboying for Elon Musk—you’re a fool, you’re a fool, you’re a fool. You think you trust this guy. If you trust him, you’re a fool.”

The Musk-Carlson interview is being aired Monday and Tuesday of this week. One of the things they spoke about was Musk laying off about 80% of the workforce since he bought Twitter for $44 billion over a year ago.

“Yes, I mean, if you’re not trying to run some sort of glorified activist organization with–and you don’t care that much about censorship, then you can really let go of a lot of people, it turns out,” Musk said.

“Anybody that watched that interview with Tucker Carlson last night that’s buying [@elonmusk’s] snake oil, you’re a fool.” -Steve Bannon pic.twitter.com/jAkI9gXkek — Grace Chong 🇺🇸 (@gc22gc) April 18, 2023

In another clip, Musk claimed the U.S. government had “full access” to private, direct messages on Twitter.

“The degree to which government agencies effectively had full access to everything that was going on on Twitter blew my mind,” Musk said. “I was not aware of that,” Musk said.

There’s been no love lost between Musk and Bannon since a dispute broke out about Musk’s involvement with China. Bannon denounced Musk as “owned by the Chinese communist party” and is miffed that Musk hasn’t reinstated his Twitter account.

Musk isn’t holding back either.

“I used to think Bannon was smart & evil, but now I realize I was wrong about the first part,” Musk wrote.

Watch the clip above.

