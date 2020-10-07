Trump Takes Aim at MSNBC’s Steve Schmidt: ‘A Blathering Idiot’ who ‘Failed With John McCain’

President Donald Trump is going after MSNBC political analyst Steve Schmidt.

In a Wednesday morning tweet, the president took aim at Schmidt — who ran John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign — in defense of Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), whom Schmidt bashed as a “five-star fool.” Trump made his crack in response to a tweet from Gray Television syndicated host Greta Van Susteren, who asked Schmidt “Why are you so rude?”

“Because I’ve beaten him and his very few remaining clients so much, and so badly, that he has become a blathering idiot,” Trump wrote. “He failed with John McCain and will fail again with all others. He is a total loser. @MarshaBlackburn is a Tennessee Star, a highly respected WINNER!”

Schmidt is part of The Lincoln Project — a group of former Republicans who have banded together to oppose the president and his political allies. The Lincoln Project has dropped millions in ad buys in an effort to defeat Trump and Senators such as Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and others close to the president. The group has drawn the president’s ire with several ads that have gone viral for their brutal mockery of Trump.

