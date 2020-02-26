Stoner icon Tommy Chong slammed 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, Tuesday, over the former vice president’s anti-marijuana stance.

Chong, of Cheech & Chong fame, called out Biden in response to a Twitter post from NORML, an organization which works to “reform marijuana laws.”

“‘I wrote the bill to set up drug courts’ is all @JoeBiden got to say when discussing marijuana legalization at the #DemDebate,” NORML said in a tweet. “His campaign still does not support ending marijuana prohibition.”

In response, Chong wrote, “I went to jail because of a Biden law! Selling bongs! Biden law!”

I went to jail because of a Biden law! Selling bongs! Biden law! https://t.co/njmL9kH4Lg — Tommy Chong (@tommychong) February 26, 2020

The post received nearly 10,000 likes.

Chong also took aim at Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg this week, again citing the billionaire’s stance on marijuana.

So Bloomberg had his anti-pot moment! The real reason for “stop and frisk”! The pot law gave the racists legal cover! Sorry Mike! You’ve been tagged! https://t.co/pzZGraPfjE — Tommy Chong (@tommychong) February 26, 2020

So billionaires do have stuff in common! Sexual harassment seems to be up there on their to do list! https://t.co/VIWiNH43p5 — Tommy Chong (@tommychong) February 26, 2020

Well there you go ! Bernie wants to legalize it! Bloomberg wants more “study”! Uh yeah! He should do his own study. Google it Mike! Learn something! https://t.co/CI1Mca1K4A — Tommy Chong (@tommychong) February 26, 2020

Chong was sentenced to nine months in federal prison in 2003 following the U.S. Operation Pipe Dreams investigation which sought to crack down on bong distribution.

Biden has faced criticism from pro-marijuana activists for being anti-marijuana throughout his career, and most recently saying that he wouldn’t legalize the drug straight away if he became president.

Like Biden, Bloomberg has also been skeptical of legalizing marijuana, claiming on Tuesday, “They haven’t done enough research and the evidence so far is worrisome… Until we know the science, it is not sensible to push ahead.”

