‘That’s Child’s Play!’ Harris Faulkner Gets Heated With Panelists Over WH Counsel Letter On Impeachment Inquiry

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner got heated during a segment about the White House counsel sending a memo to media execs explaining “just how to cover the Biden impeachment inquiry.”

Faulkner read a quote from the memo which said, “It’s time for the media to ramp up its scrutiny of House Republicans for opening an impeachment inquiry based on lies.”

“You mean, you have attorneys trying to shut down the media?” Faulkner asked before calling on former RNC press secretary Cassie Smedley.

But Former Democratic NY state senator David Carlucci steamrolled her.

“No one is shutting down the media. No one’s shutting —

“They’re trying!” Smedley interjected.

Carlucci continued, “They’re giving context to this crazy situation,” before Faulkner interrupted, “David, I called on Cassie’s name, so as soon as you’re done, we’ll go back to her.”

“Yeah, what I was getting at, is the White House is not demanding, they’re giving some clarification to this crazy situation —”

“That’s child’s play right there!” Faulkner interrupted and continued to talk over Carlucci. “You get a letter from an attorney, from the White House counsel, and you don’t think it’s serious? You must be the only one on the planet who wouldn’t show that to every friend and another attorney that you have!”

Smedley called the letter “stuff you hear about in countries run by dictatorship, not where we have a free press.”

She added, “Every reporter should be stubbornly asking questions of this administration and the administration should be happy to answer them.”

Carlucci continued to interrupt, calling the impeachment inquiry “baseless” and “just a show.”

“If they were unbiased and serious about this they would have the same questions for Trump and his family,” he said, adding that Nancy Pelosi “had all the evidence” against Trump.

“Wow, look at that!” Faulkner exclaimed over Carlucci. “Have you seen the trove against Biden? But look, we don’t have time for this right now. Most importantly, the White House doesn’t have confidence in the liberal media, so the White House counsel begs them in a letter to take the orders to back the president.”

Carlucci continued arguing when Faulkner finally declared, “David, we’re leaving.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

