The Biden Veepstakes is Just About Over and Reporters Can’t Contain Their Anxiety: ‘Palms Are Sweaty, Knees Weak, Arms Are Heavy’

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is set to choose his running mate sometime very soon — and Washington D.C. reporters cannot contain their excitement, or their anxiety.

Biden has missed several self-imposed deadlines, but many journalists and pundits predict that the veepstakes will end by the end of the day, and if not, certainly by the end of the week.

The presidential nominee has promised a female Vice President, and many have encouraged him to elect a Black woman as his running mate — pointing out their absence and lack of visibility in top government positions.

Many have speculated that Biden will choose Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), former Obama White House official, Susan Rice, Rep. Val Demings (D-FL), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), or Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Itching for the big reveal, reporters have taken to Twitter to share their anxiety:

@JoeBiden hi mr Vice President, i hope you are well. who is your vp pick going to be? — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) August 11, 2020

Political reporters getting ready for the VP pick like pic.twitter.com/mQUASw8UoM — Cameron Peters (@jcameronpeters) August 11, 2020

Here’s where the betting markets are on the VP pick. This has been an extremely volatile, finicky, and uninformed market so far. That doesn’t mean they don’t know something. Not the same thing, but PredictIt somehow knew the NYTimes double-endorsement before anywhere else. pic.twitter.com/yYI1hYv956 — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) August 11, 2020

The New York Times is reporting that @JoeBiden will announce his VP pick “in the middle of this week”. I can add to this after a tip I’ve just been given. Biden is unveiling his choice on a day ending in “y”. — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) August 11, 2020

She’s not a candidate, but wouldn’t Michelle Obama be the perfect election-winning VP pick for Biden? — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) August 11, 2020

I’d like to personally thank Vice President Biden for delaying the VP announcement to after my social media break last week, I sure would have hated to miss everyone’s hot takes — Dr. David Shiffman (@WhySharksMatter) August 11, 2020

What if Biden’s real VP pick was the friends we made along the way — Listen to the Roland High Life on Spotify (@thomdunn) August 11, 2020

Biden has done a GREAT job of not letting the choice leak. I mean, he’s got at least 65M people stress eating because they have no clue who the pick is. — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) August 11, 2020

*Palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy* — every journalist prepping for Biden VP announcement. pic.twitter.com/eEM8x5H2IE — Lesley Hauler (@LesleyHauler) August 11, 2020

