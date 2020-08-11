comScore

The Biden Veepstakes is Just About Over and Reporters Can’t Contain Their Anxiety: ‘Palms Are Sweaty, Knees Weak, Arms Are Heavy’

By Leia IdlibyAug 11th, 2020, 4:10 pm
joe biden smiling

Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is set to choose his running mate sometime very soon — and Washington D.C. reporters cannot contain their excitement, or their anxiety.

Biden has missed several self-imposed deadlines, but many journalists and pundits predict that the veepstakes will end by the end of the day, and if not, certainly by the end of the week.

The presidential nominee has promised a female Vice President, and many have encouraged him to elect a Black woman as his running mate — pointing out their absence and lack of visibility in top government positions.

Many have speculated that Biden will choose Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), former Obama White House official, Susan Rice,  Rep. Val Demings (D-FL), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), or Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Itching for the big reveal, reporters have taken to Twitter to share their anxiety:

——

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: