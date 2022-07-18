Glenn Greenwald Lashes Out at ‘Liberal Idiots’ Shocked He Is Hosting Alex Jones Doc Premiere

Journalist Glenn Greenwald is in full defense mode after shocking many of his social media followers with the announcement he is hosting the premiere of an upcoming documentary on Alex Jones called Alex’s War.

The movie is premiering July 23 and will include Jones being interviewed by Greenwald. The trailer for the film includes some highlights of Jones’ career, from him hosting his show in a tin foil hat to the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting controversy that has landed him in so much legal trouble.

“I try to tell the truth and sometimes I’m wrong,” Jones says, seemingly referring to Sandy Hook. He previously promoted a conspiracy theory that the shooting, where 26 people were murdered, was faked as part of a “false flag” operation.

“Let’s put me in prison for questioning, even though that’s my right. In fact, let’s execute Alex Jones. Put me in front of a firing squad. Pull the trigger” the InfoWars founder, who is banned from Twitter and numerous other social media platforms, says at another point.

“This new Alex Jones doc by the same filmmaker, Alex Lee Moyer, debuts in Austin this month. Like her film on ‘incels,’ it avoids sanctimony and posturing. Shows the audience why Alex Jones happened. It’s fascinating. I’m excited to speak at the preview,” Greenwald tweeted about the upcoming premiere.

This new Alex Jones doc by the same filmmaker, Alex Lee Moyer, debuts in Austin this month. Like her film on “incels,” it avoids sanctimony and posturing. Shows the audience why Alex Jones happened. It’s fascinating. I’m excited to speak at the preview:https://t.co/gw5yCBUlER — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 18, 2022

The former Intercept journalist who broke the Edward Snowden story, went on to link to a story claiming that paid ads for the movie’s trailer are being censored on social media.

The film is already being censored by Big Tech, including Facebook, Google and TikTok. Jones was the first test case of Big Tech uniting to immediately “de-person” someone from the internet. Many warned how quickly that would grow. More here on the film:https://t.co/OnkBFsfauI — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 18, 2022

Numerous people expressed outright shock at this newfound connection between Greenwald and Jones, but Greenwald has pushed back, defending the interview by saying the critics don’t know what’s in the film and one could walk away from the movie “hating” the infamous conspiracy theorist.

“Nothing like lending credibility to Alex Jones, who says the government deploys special ‘gay bombs.’ and who accused Sandy Hook parents of being actors faking their kids deaths. Awesome job, Glenn,” lawyer and commentator Bradley P. Moss tweeted, earning himself a Greenwald reaction against “liberal idiots.”

Like clockwork, a bunch of liberal idiots who haven’t seen the film arise to say it gives him “credibility.” They have no idea what’s in the film. One could easily walk away hating him. They just think the only way to deal with Bad Things is ignore them:https://t.co/WzRoFISpyz — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 18, 2022

“Just want to apologise for my years of dreary journalism where I didn’t talk to anybody who hounded the parents of Sandy Hook “crisis actors”. Will try to be less elitist in future,” read another shocked reaction tweet from the BBC’s Nicholas Barrett.

Just want to apologise for my years of dreary journalism where I didn’t talk to anybody who hounded the parents of Sandy Hook “crisis actors”. Will try to be less elitist in future — Nicholas Barrett (@nbarrett100) July 18, 2022

At least one user pointed to a 2019 tweet from Greenwald said he would never appear on Jones’ show as he defended recent Fox News appearances from criticism. Greenwald added that he did not see Fox and Jones’ audience as the same when it comes to “receptiveness to ideas.”

Right. I don’t see Alex Jones and Fox as being the same, nor, more importantly, do I see the Alex Jones audience as the same as the Fox audience in terms of receptiveness to ideas. This is a good example https://t.co/N6a4QpPPCy — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 17, 2019

In regards to the upcoming Jones-centered film, Greenwald further critiqued his detractors by naming “far worse” people who have been interviewed by “establishment” media, from George W. Bush to Osama Bin Laden.

How fucking stupid does someone have to be to think that doing a film about someone or interviewing them means you think they’re great people who have done great things? What kind of stunted brain can produce such a primitive belief? Only liberal culture: pic.twitter.com/3WLs6wx9ZX — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 18, 2022

“It’s just establishmentarianism. They’d have no problem with interviewing people who have done far worse — George W. Bush, Dick Cheney, Tony Blair, David Frum/Jeffrey Goldberg (whose conspiracies and lies led to the invasion of Iraq) — because they have establishment approval,” he tweeted.

It’s just establishmentarianism. They’d have no problem with interviewing people who have done far worse — George W. Bush, Dick Cheney, Tony Blair, David Frum/Jeffrey Goldberg (whose conspiracies and lies led to the invasion of Iraq) — because they have establishment approval. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 18, 2022

You can watch the trailer for Alex’s War and catch a whole lot of Jones screaming above via Play Nice.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com