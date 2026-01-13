Thomas Massie Says He Votes With Republicans Most of the Time But Draws the Line at ‘Taking Up For Pedophiles’

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) declared on Tuesday that while he votes with Republicans “91% of the time,” he draws the line at “taking up for pedophiles.”

Charles Downs, an employee of informal Trump adviser Laura Loomer, confronted Massie in Congress on Tuesday over his record of sometimes splitting with the establishment Republican Party line.

“So, Congressman, in the last two weeks, you repeated AOC’s talking points on Venezuela, and Jasmine Crockett has retweeted you. When will you change your party affiliation to Democrat?” asked Downs.

Massie responded, “I thought you knew. I vote with Republicans 91% of the time, and the 9% I don’t, they’re taking up for pedophiles, starting another war, or bankrupting our country.”

After Loomer posted video of the confrontation, branding it “further evidence that Thomas Massie is in fact more of a Democrat than a Republican,” Massie commented, “Imagine posting this attempted ambush and thinking it was a hit on me,” along with a laughing emoji.

The congressman also mocked Loomer’s employee over a moment in the confrontation where his voice cracked, which Massie attributed to “puberty and a guilty conscience.”

Former Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene reacted, “This is great!” along with a laughing emoji, while Ron DeSantis staffer Christina Pushaw weighed in, “I cannot believe they thought posting this video would be helpful to their cause.”

Massie has recently come under heavy fire from President Donald Trump and his allies for refusing to toe the party line, especially when it comes to government documents relating to the late child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who Trump was friends with for many years.

Massie and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) spearheaded the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which passed Congress in November and compelled the Trump administration to release all unclassified documents relating to Epstein and his crimes – an act which angered the president.

Trump has repeatedly lashed out at Massie, endorsing efforts to oust the Republican from Congress and even taunting him over the death of his wife.

In November, Massie warned his Republican colleagues against voting “to cover up for pedophiles,” noting that their record could come back to haunt them in future elections.

“Donald Trump can protect you in red districts right now by giving you an endorsement. But in 2030, he’s not going to be the president, and you will have voted to protect pedophiles if you don’t vote to release these files,” he said. “And the president can’t protect you then. This vote, the record of this vote, will last longer than Donald Trump’s presidency.”

Ultimately, the bill overwhelmingly passed in the House, with all but one Republican – Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) – voting to release the Epstein files.