President Donald Trump got a bit feisty with a reporter who asked if he was prepared to use “force” to “acquire” Greenland, as he has been pushing for.

The female reporter told Trump at the White House on Wednesday, “It sounds like you would potentially acquire Greenland by force. That would be a NATO country.” Trump was not thrilled with the question.

“No, you’re saying that. I didn’t say it,” Trump said. “You’re telling me that that’s what I’m going to do — you don’t know what I’m going to do. Your network doesn’t know, either.”

The reporter pointed out Danish foreign minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen visited the White House earlier on Wednesday and said his country had a “fundamental disagreement” with the U.S. over Greenland. Rasmussen added Greenlanders and Danes both feel Trump’s plan is “totally unacceptable.”

The reporter then asked, “Are you willing to leave the NATO alliance in order to get what you want? What are the options right now?”

Trump said he was “not going to give up options” and was not about to share his plans with the reporter. He reiterated his argument that Greenland is vital to the U.S. for national security purposes, before saying Denmark was weak and incapable of defending the island.

“The problem is, there’s not a thing Denmark can do about it if Russia or China wants to occupy Greenland,” Trump said. “But there’s everything we can do.”

He pointed to the military’s recent capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro as proof the U.S. was not to be messed with.

“I can’t rely on Denmark to fend themselves off, you know they were talking about putting an extra dog — and they were serious about this — put an extra dogsled there last month,” Trump continued. “They added a second dogsled. That’s not gonna do the trick.”

The reporter then started to tell him “Denmark fought alongside the United States in both Afghanistan and Iraq—” before the president cut her off.

“Thank you for telling me that, I appreciate it,” Trump said sarcastically.

He added “something will work out” on the whole Greenland thing.

The president’s latest comments come after he has been unwavering in his push for Greenland recently. He said earlier this month “We need it” for national security purposes.

And he reiterated his stance on Wednesday, posting on Truth Social, “The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security. It is vital for the Golden Dome that we are building. NATO should be leading the way for us to get it. IF WE DON’T, RUSSIA OR CHINA WILL, AND THAT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN!”

Watch above via Fox News.