Trump Lashes Out at ‘Very Stupid, Awkward, and Highly Overrated Globalist’ Charles Koch

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at billionaire donor and libertarian Charles Koch on Wednesday, calling him a “very stupid, awkward, and highly overrated globalist.”

Reacting to an article which reported that that the Koch-funded Americans For Prosperity had raised more than $70 million to fight him in the 2024 Republican primary, Trump wrote:

Very stupid, awkward, and highly overrated Globalist Charles Koch of the Koch Network doesn’t have a clue. He said his best years were the four years during the Trump Administration, and now his people are aimlessly throwing away other people’s money. Watch what happens to Charles Koch!

While Koch did not donate to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, many of his affiliates were later given positions in the Trump administration.

In June, the New York Times reported that “the Koch network’s goal in the 2024 presidential primaries” was “to stop Mr. Trump from winning the Republican nomination.”

Trump has previously criticized Koch and his brother, David Koch, who died in 2019.

In 2018, Trump called the brothers a “total joke” and wrote, “I don’t need their money or bad ideas,” after Charles Koch criticized Trump’s trade policies and claimed they were “unfair” to foreign workers.

“Charles Koch of Koch Brothers, who claims to be giving away millions of dollars to politicians even though I know very few who have seen this (?), now makes the ridiculous statement that what President Trump is doing is unfair to ‘foreign workers,'” added Trump in a Twitter post at the time. “He is correct, AMERICA FIRST!”

