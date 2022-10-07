Trump Praises Fox News Anchor Bret Baier Over Report on 2020 Arizona Election Email

Former President Donald Trump praised Fox News anchor Bret Baier on Friday over a mid-September report detailing an email Baier sent to Fox News executives while anchoring 2020 election night coverage.

The Mediaite report, which was updated after Baier responded to the publication of the email in the book The Divider by Peter Baker and Susan Glasser, noted “Baier reportedly pushed the network’s president to rescind the election night call of Arizona for President Joe Biden amid pressure from former President Donald Trump’s campaign.”

The article also makes clear Baier stood behind the network’s call of Arizona for Joe Biden.

Trump shared the article on Friday on his Truth Social platform with the caption, “Great job Bret—You were right. Many rigged votes!”

Baier responded to the publication of his email from the book, noting the full context was omitted:

The full context of the e-mail is not reported in this book. I never said the Trump campaign ‘was really pissed’ – that was from an external email that I referenced within my note. This was an email sent AFTER election night. In the immediate days following the election, the vote margins in Arizona narrowed significantly and I communicated these changes to our team along with what people on the ground were saying and predicting district by district. I wanted to analyze at what point (what vote margin) would we have to consider pulling the call for Biden. I also noted that I fully supported our decision desk’s call and would defend it on air.

In a statement to Mediaite at the time of the original story, which Trump shared, the network explained, “Fox News made an election night call of historic magnitude and was first to do so. We stood by the call in the days that followed, it was proven correct, and other news organizations eventually joined us.”

Baker and Glasser noted in their book that the Arizona call by the Fox News Decision Desk led to two high-profile exits at the network, including then-Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt, which was chalked up to restructuring.

