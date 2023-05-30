Trump Rips Into Peggy Noonan and the ‘Wall Street Globalist Journal’ After She Urged DeSantis to Finally Go on The Attack

Former President Donald Trump lit into Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan on Tuesday and urged the veteran analyst to train her criticism on Biden and the “Marxists & Fascists” instead of him.

“Peggy Noonan of the Wall Street Globalist Journal, who just can’t get out of her head the whole “TRUMP THING,” and the fact that I turned out to be right so many times, with so little regard for her views and thoughts, should start focusing on how bad a President Joe Biden has been, and how the Marxists & Fascists surrounding him are willing to illegally continue the use of the DOJ & FBI in order damage the opposing party and candidate. Now that’s a big story!” Trump posted to his Truth Social platform.

Trump appeared to be incensed by a recent op-ed Noonan wrote, titled, “Tim Scott and Ron DeSantis Enter the Race.”

Noonan, a longtime commentator and former speech writer for President Ronald Reagan, offered some kind words for both DeSantis and Scott – two of Trump’s 2024 GOP primary opponents.

She opened her piece by declaring Scott has “the most winning personality in American politics but few policy accomplishments,” while DeSantis “has the least winning personality in the field but a long record of policy victories and a vivid political persona.”

After a lengthy look at the strengths and weaknesses of both men, Noonan then pivoted to argue that DeSantis – in order to be competitive – will have to start attacking Trump in a substantive way.

“At some point, I think soon, he’ll have to make a serious, textured and extended case against Donald Trump,” she wrote, adding:

Not insults and nicknames, not “Can he take a punch? Can he throw a punch?” No, something aimed at the big beating heart of the GOP that tells those who’ve gone on the Trumpian journey and aligned with him that they can no longer indulge their feelings. At a crucial point in history they’ll lose again, and the damage to the country will be too great. Throwaway lines like “the culture of losing” aren’t enough. That’s just a line that signals. Don’t signal, say. Include the long history of political losses—Congress, the presidency, the opportunity for a red wave in 2022.

“Yes, tell those good people that you served your country in a tragedy called Iraq and the other guy claimed bone spurs and ran during a tragedy called Vietnam. You think you don’t have to say it, but you do. People who love Mr. Trump need reasons they can explain to themselves to peel away,” Noonan explained.

Noonan concluded her argument by writing that she believes Scott is really only running for vice president, which is why Trump has already signaled he will not openly attack the Republican senator, who is very popular with religious voters.

She ended by noting, however, that Scott can still try and go after Trump. “As Ms. Harris will tell you, the way to become vice president is to run for president,” Noonan wrote, referring to the current vice president’s brutal attacks on Biden during the primary. “Trump’s Truth Social post welcoming Mr. Scott into the race did sound a lot like, Welcome, future running mate!” Noonan concluded.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com