‘He’s Lost 25 Pounds?’ CNN and Twitter Users Do Not Buy Trump’s Self-Reported Weight At Jail Booking

Donald Trump surrendered to authorities at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday evening, but it was his self-reported physical attributes that took center stage for CNN panelists.

“Jake, as we were discussing earlier, they did provide, in the record, his height and weight, 6’3″, 215 pounds. It’s out there,” said CNN’s Abby Phillip, as other panelists remarked incredulously, “215 pounds?”

“One-five,” Phillip assured them.

“But did they say they took it, because we were told that he filled out some papers ahead of time,” said Jamie Gangel.

“It doesn’t look like they put him on the scale,” commented Dana Bash.

“My understanding is, he was given the ability to fill out some paperwork ahead of time, including his weight,” Gangel added.

“And he put down, Donald Trump put down, that he weighs 215?” asked Jake Tapper. “It’s self-reporting?”

The panelists agreed that was the case.

“So, he’s lost 25 pounds since he was president. is what we are understanding,” Tapper said, “because he was, I believe, Dr.Ronny Jackson said he weighed something like 242 for his official physical, which people at the time were skeptical of that number.”

Bash interjected, “We are looking at the document. White male; 6’3″; 215 pounds; hair, blond or strawberry; eyes, blue.”

“Did he fill that out, too, ‘blonde or strawberry’?” Tapper asked. “How does ‘strawberry’ end up on a questionnaire?”

“Strawberry blond!” Bash replied.

“Ok, I’ve never seen strawberry as an option before on any form,” Tapper concluded.

The X-verse also had some choice comments about Trump’s self-reporting.

Trump according to the booking details: pic.twitter.com/I2Glv09wtO — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) August 24, 2023

Noah Karim Mikhail is 6’3”, 215 lbs. Same height/weight Trump just self-reported to the Fulton Jail. pic.twitter.com/cKeWprmkrN — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 24, 2023

Trump lost 25 pounds and grew one inch since his arraignment in April https://t.co/rOY47YnOY3 https://t.co/xmV3eGPQH8 pic.twitter.com/V3ZwGsSKNx — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) August 24, 2023

If Trump weight 215lbs, then I have flowing blond locks past my shoulders. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 25, 2023

Watch the clip above via CNN.

