‘Upload Here’: Elon Musk Urges Sharing Video YouTube Banned For ‘Hate Speech’ Because Twitter ‘Believes In Free Speech’

Twitter owner Elon Musk on Saturday suggested uploading a video to the site that was just banned as “hate speech” by YouTube, saying in a reply that his platform “believes in free speech.”

Author and psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson, who was banned from pre-Musk Twitter in June of last year but reinstated by Musk in November, tweeted on Saturday that a video he uploaded to YouTube had been taken down under the Google video site’s “hate speech” policy.

Like the tweet that earned him his prior Twitter ban, the subject of the year-old video was gender and transgender political topics and featured Helen Joyce, author of “Trans: When Ideology Meets Reality.”

“I have now officially been accused of hate speech by YouTube,” said Peterson, noting it is an accusation of “conduct deemed criminal in many jurisdictions.”

I have now officially been accused of hate speech by YouTube, Let's be clear about this: that is a direct accusation conduct deemed criminal in many jurisdictions. This is absolutely not OK, @YouTube. Not OK. pic.twitter.com/SlABDg7Zqu — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) June 10, 2023

I am also accused as you can all see of "inciting violence." To say I am tired of being accused in this manner by narcissistic authoritarians is to say almost nothing. — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) June 10, 2023

Peterson and Joyce had both tweeted about the video being removed earlier.

Last year I was interviewed by @jordanbpeterson – now YouTube has taken down the video “to keep our community safe”. Middle aged women and their pesky words… so dangerous https://t.co/m9XmOwCZDy — Helen Joyce (@HJoyceGender) June 10, 2023

Peterson referenced a conversation with 2024 candidate and former VP Mike Pence, asking whether YouTube banning his video under that policy is “slanderous and defamatory.”

Any lawyers want to weigh in? Is what @YouTube is claiming–hate speech and incitement to violence–slanderous and defamatory? If so, why? If not, why not? — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) June 10, 2023

In the replies to Peterson’s threads, Musk said the podcast host should share the video on Twitter instead. “This platform believes in free speech, provided it does not break the law,” he wrote.

Upload here. This platform believes in free speech, provided it does not break the law. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2023

Musk replied urging the upload more than once.

Yeah — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2023

Upload the video here on your X/Twitter account! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2023

The episode in question is also available now on the YouTube competitor site Rumble.

