‘Upload Here’: Elon Musk Urges Sharing Video YouTube Banned For ‘Hate Speech’ Because Twitter ‘Believes In Free Speech’

Jun 10th, 2023
 

Twitter owner Elon Musk on Saturday suggested uploading a video to the site that was just banned as “hate speech” by YouTube, saying in a reply that his platform “believes in free speech.”

Author and psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson, who was banned from pre-Musk Twitter in June of last year but reinstated by Musk in November, tweeted on Saturday that a video he uploaded to YouTube had been taken down under the Google video site’s “hate speech” policy.

Like the tweet that earned him his prior Twitter ban, the subject of the year-old video was gender and transgender political topics and featured Helen Joyce, author of “Trans: When Ideology Meets Reality.”

“I have now officially been accused of hate speech by YouTube,” said Peterson, noting it is an accusation of “conduct deemed criminal in many jurisdictions.”

Peterson and Joyce had both tweeted about the video being removed earlier.

Peterson referenced a conversation with 2024 candidate and former VP Mike Pence, asking whether YouTube banning his video under that policy is “slanderous and defamatory.”

In the replies to Peterson’s threads, Musk said the podcast host should share the video on Twitter instead. “This platform believes in free speech, provided it does not break the law,” he wrote.

Musk replied urging the upload more than once.

The episode in question is also available now on the YouTube competitor site Rumble.

