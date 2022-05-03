‘No One Is Safe:’ Overturning Roe v Wade Would Be a ‘Mass Criminalization Event’ Says ACLU’s Jessica Arons

“No one is safe” if Roe v Wade is overturned, Jessica Arons, the ACLU’s senior policy counsel for reproductive rights, told ABC News on Tuesday.

The dire warnings from Arons came in response to a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court this week on the landmark decision on abortion could be coming, one that could mean Roe v Wade being overturned.

The ultimate goal of abortion critics is a nationwide ban, whether that begins with states having more say over their separate laws on abortion or not, Arons argued on ABC, dubbing the overturning of Roe v Wade as a “mass criminalization event.”

States will not stop at enforcing their own laws, she predicted, meaning an ultimate national ban on abortion will be the only logical progression eventually.

“We know they won’t stop there. States like Missouri have already signaled that they intend to try and enforce their laws outside their own state borders and we know that ultimately abortion opponents want to pass a nationwide ban, so no one is safe. Overturning Roe will be a mass criminalization event,” she said.

An abortion ban makes a potential criminal out of every pregnant woman, Arons claimed.

“When abortion is banned, it means every pregnancy loss is suspect to investigation and criminal charges and people being put in jail,” she warned.

Laws differing state by state would violate “fundamental rights,” Arons added.

“These are fundamental rights. No one should have to leave their home state to get the healthcare they need,” she said, throwing in the rhetorical question later: “At one point in pregnancy should someone lose their rights?”

The Supreme Court leak has led to an outcry among both conservative and liberals, with many Republican lawmakers calling for the leak to be investigated and leaker punished, while Democrats and liberal activists have blasted a potential reversal as a threat to everyone. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has already promised a vote in the Senate to codify Roe v Wade in an attempt to prevent a potential reversal.

“This is as urgent and real as it gets. We will vote to protect a woman’s right to choose, and every American is going to see which side every senator stands,” the Democrat senator promised Tuesday.

