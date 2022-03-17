House Speaker Nancy Pelosi got visibly indignant when a reporter tried to question her on Covid relief funding.

Pelosi held a press conference on Thursday where she said “I think we need all the money we can get” to prevent the spread of Covid. This comes as Democrats and Republicans are both contemplating how to find funding for a new government Covid relief package.

“This is nothing to mess with,” Pelosi said, insisting the money is necessary to fund therapeutics and head off a new wave of Covid before a new variant can emerge.

As Pelosi tried to move on, a reporter asked to dig into her Covid relief comments, which she didn’t seem to appreciate.

“This’ll be your third time [asking questions],” Pelosi said.

“Well, it’s substantive,” the reporter countered. “You like substantive questions.”

“Yeah, well, while people are dying in the Ukraine and all of that, yeah,” Pelosi responded.

“Well, people are dying of Covid too,” the reporter shot back. They eventually got around to the reporter’s question, and Pelosi said her interest is to offset Covid relief.

Watch above via Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s YouTube channel.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com